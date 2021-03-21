CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not raising SCS issue for fear of CBI cases: TDP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday expressed concern that the people of Andhra Pradesh were suffering badly in the hands of the anarchic and lawless YSRCP leaders with no hope of development and wellbeing anywhere in the State.

Satya Prasad said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority only to preservation of his regime with rowdyism and goondaism but not at all interested in betterment of people's living conditions. No YSRCP MP was daring to raise the issues of Special Category Status (SCS) and Railway Zone at the national level. On his part, Jagan has not been opening his mouth on the AP Capital issue.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA asked why the YSRCP MPs were bending their heads in front of the Centre instead of bending the necks of the Delhi rulers for Special Status.

The Chief Minister, who raised a hue and cry on Special Status before the 2019 elections, has now fallen silent on this demand. Jagan stopped raising Special Status issue the next moment he got the Chief Minister status. He betrayed the youth of the State by not fulfilling his promise on industries and job opportunities.

Satya Prasad recalled how the Chief Minister promised to bring Special Status and then turn every village in AP into a Hyderabad. It was only for the sake of his CBI and ED cases that Jagan was not gathering courage to confront the Centre for Special Status. Time had come for all sections of people to demand an explanation from the YSRCP on Special Status and industries. The State development came to a halt while the YSRCP leaders' personal growth had gone up.

The TDP MLA deplored that in the past two years, the Jagan regime has not given notification for a single job. The Polavaram project was neglected and farmers were pushed into a deep crisis. Over 90 percent works of Amaravati Capital were completed but there were all set aside after the YSRCP came to power.

The agitating Capital City farmers were being harassed for over 460 days. Jagan would go down in history as the only Chief Minister who was leaving the State with no identifiable Capital of its own.

Satya Prasad slammed the YSRCP leaders for their fake campaign in the name of 'graphics' even though the tall buildings in Amaravati rose sky high. Lots of false cases were filed but they could not prove irregularities in the courts. Misinformation campaign was also launched on the farmers who, however, were saying that they did not face any injustice in the Capital city lands. Over 122 farmers, coolies and youth of Amaravati have died since the agitation started but no YSRCP leader has come to console them.

The TDP MLA said that even the YSRCP leaders themselves were acknowledging that their party victories in the municipal elections were not genuine. The day was not far off when the people would make the YSRCP bite the dust, he said.