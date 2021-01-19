CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders completion of loan disbursals by end of March

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to prioritise Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Bima schemes and complete the loan disbursement process for the programmes being carried out under these schemes by the end of March.

During a review meeting on these schemes, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to focus on the selection of beneficiaries for various employment creation programmes under YSR Cheyutha scheme by continuing the best practices and ensure to cover more number of people in the second tranche of the scheme.

He told the officials to encourage the beneficiaries in investing the money provided by the government to improve their livelihood rather spending on personal needs.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for providing animal feed and medicines for the beneficiaries of Jeevakranti scheme upon placing orders through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and look into the possibility of geo-tagging along with the unique ID number for the cattle supplied under the scheme. Even if the beneficiaries want to sell the cattle, it should be done through RBKs.

He approved proposals by the officials to fill the vacant posts of veterinary surgeons in the department of animal husbandry and to set up a new toll-free number for treating the cattle and asked them to revamp the veterinary hospitals on the lines of Naadu-Nedu scheme.

On YSR Cheyutha, he stressed the need to examine the implementation of the scheme by conducting a study on the steps to be taken to implement it more transparently and their impact on transforming the beneficiaries' lives.

He instructed the authorities to provide scheme for all those eligible, by weeding out the ineligible ones and asked the banks to extend loans for eligible beneficiaries in connection with the Jagananna Thodu scheme. The Chief Minister also stressed on creating prominence to the retail shops that were setup with the government aid and told to tag Cheyutha beneficiaries to the top companies in their field.

In regard to YSR Bima, the Chief Minister directed the officials to accelerate the selection process of beneficiaries of the insurance scheme by coordinating with bankers and make sure to benefit all the eligible. Also, he told the officials to review the implementation of YSR Bhima fortnightly.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed on the AP Amul project to the Chief Minister, which is currently being implemented in 3 districts Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa.

The officials informed that AP Amul project will be extended to Guntur and West Godavari districts in the first week of February and would be expanded to other districts across the state by March 31, 2022.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Seediri Appalaraju, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary for panchayat raj and rural development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi , AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation managing director A Babu, special commissioner of Labour department G Rekharani and other officials were present in the review meeting.