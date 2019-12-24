CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at YSR memorial in Idupulapaya

Kadapa: As part of his second-day tour in Kadapa district chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his mother YS Vijayamma has paid rich tributes to his father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR memorial in Idupulapaya on Tuesday. Responding to the plea of the locals over they facing some problems chief minister directed the Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy to address the problems immediately.

Later chief minister has offered special prayers at the church located in Idupulapaya. Speaking the occasion he said that love, friendship, universal brotherhood, exclusive are the main theme of Jesus Christ teachings. Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha, ministers V. Suresh, G. Prathap Reddy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and others were present.