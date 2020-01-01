CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks blessings from TTD priests on New Year's Day

TTD priests blessed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on New Year's Eve at his residence of Tadepalli and handed over Srivari pilgrimages and other garments. The event was attended by TTD EO YV Subbareddy, Devadaya Minister Velampalli Srinivas and MLA Malladi Vishnu.

TTD has decided to hand over free laddus to everyone who visited Tirumala on the New Year of 2020. TTD is currently offering a free laddu only to the devotees who come on foot from the steps of Alipiri and Srivari stairs. To that end, 20,000 laddus are served every day. As a part of the new proposal, a laddoo will be given free of charge to every devotee who comes to Tirumala. This policy will be implemented from January 6 during Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

The Secretary of Endowment department issued an order banning the strike at TTD for another six months. "It is common practice to issue a government order banning the strike every six months in TTD, " the official added.