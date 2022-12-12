CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strengthening coop societies: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Narasaraopet: Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to develop the State. He addressed a meeting at Andhra Bank Rythu Seva Sahakara Sangam Ltd at Dhulipala village of Palnadu district on Sunday.

The Minister said the CM is strengthening cooperative societies to render better services to farmers. 'The government is directly crediting the subsidy on crop loans under zero interest scheme. The government is supplying seeds, fertilisers and giving necessary suggestions to farmers to get more yield with less investment. E-crop booking system was introduced and purchased the yield from farmers to get minimum support price (MSP) besides rendering services through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The State government remitted Rs 6,684 crore insurance premium on behalf of the farmers,' he explained.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the government has taken steps to sanction crop loans and supply fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers through cooperative societies.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the government is implementing several welfare schemes for the welfare of farmers and urged them to avail the benefits of these schemes.

Government Whip in State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevaryulu, GDCC Bank chairman Rathasetty Ramajaneyulu were and others were present on the occasion.