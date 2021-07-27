CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stresses on agriculture infra development

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be prepared to start second phase works in agriculture and allied sectors and complete the projects in a stipulated time and monitor the progress of works regularly.

He reviewed projects regarding development and strengthening of infrastructure facilities in agriculture and allied sectors. The Chief Minister discussed issues related to multipurpose centres, custom hiring centres, food processing, fishing harbours, bulk milk cooling centres whose work are estimated to cost around Rs 16,236 crore.

Multi Purpose Facility Centres (MPFCs) are being setup at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to provide 15 types of infrastructure facilities including dry storage, drying platforms, godowns, horticulture infrastructure, primary processing centres, assaying equipment for farmers. Along with Nadu Nedu works in market yards and E-marketing, the estimated cost for these works is Rs 2,930 crore.

Community hiring centres are being set up at RBKs level and farm mechanisation high-tech and high value hubs will come up at Assembly constituency level. The state government has set up 3,250 community hiring Centres in the first phase and under the second phase, another 3,250 centres will be set up by September. As many as 500 harvesters and 85 hubs will also be set up.

As part of the third phase, 4,250 community centres, 535 harvesters and 85 hubs will be set up by December A total of 10,750 community hiring centres, 1,035 combined harvesters, 175 hubs will be established which are estimated to cost around Rs 2,134 crore.

The Chief Minister said the machinery will be available to farmers through community hiring centres, shortage of labour will be eased and agriculture implements will be made available at low prices. He asked the officials to increase the skills among farmers on maintenance and usage of agriculture machinery and added that those courses should be introduced in ITI and Polytechnic education.

He said details of machinery with rental costs should be delayed in RBKs and suggestions should be taken from Farmer Advisory Boards in this regard. He said community hiring centres with relevant equipment in areas where milk production is high should be set up.

The Officials informed the Chief Minister that 33 seed-cum-millet processing units will be set up in the state with at least one unit in every parliamentary constituency and more units will come up depending on requirement. Land Identification to setup these units has been completed.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of works related to setting up of fish and prawns processing units, pre-processing units, fishing harbours, fish land centres and aqua hubs.