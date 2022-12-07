CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address BC Maha Sabha today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend Jayaho BC Maha Sabha to be organised here on Wednesday, December 7, and address the meeting. Elaborate arrangements have been made to make the BC Sabha at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium here a success. The YSRCP invited all the BC organisations and public representatives to participate in the meeting.

Around 85,000 people are expected to attend the gathering. The party BC leaders released a poster Jayaho BC Maha Sabha and 'Backward Castes Are Backbone to Government of AP'. YSRCP BC leaders right from gram panchayat sarpanch to Rajya Sabha members will attend the meeting. Transport arrangements have been made and 2,000 buses are said to have been pressed into service to bring people from all the 175 constituencies.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the BC Maha Sabha at 12 noon, highlighting the measures taken for the welfare of BCs so far and schemes to be implemented in future. After conclusion of the BC Maha Sabha, zonal meetings will be held followed by district level and constituency level meetings.

Ministers, including Bocha Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopla Krishna said that the state government was committed to the welfare of BCs and 50 per cent of Rajya Sabha members from YSRCP are BCs. They said that the YSRCP government has been preparing plans to implement more welfare schemes to benefit backward classes. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is keen on development of backward classes in all sectors including on political sector, they said.

It may be noted that the YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy organised BC Garjana in Eluru before coming to power. Now the Chief Minister is going to explain about the fulfilment of promises made in BC Declaration made in Eluru meeting.