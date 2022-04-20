CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address public meeting in Ongole on April 22

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving utmost priority to women welfare and in favour of their empowerment, stated Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

As the Chief Minister is about to release third tranche of benefits under the YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme at Ongole on April 22, Minister Suresh, former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, SERP CEO Imtiaz, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg and Joint Collector Abhishikt Kishore hae inspected the premises of PVR Boys High School and discussed the arrangements for the dais, stalls and other amenities.

Speaking with the officials, Minister Suresh advised them to make fool-proof arrangements to make the CM's tour a grand success. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming to Ongole to launch welfare schemes for the third time, and it shows how much preference he is giving to the town.

Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that even though there are several economic problems, the Chief Minister didn't take backstep in women empowerment, and implementing welfare schemes transparently. He advised the women to come and participate in the public meeting to show their support for the Chief Minister.

The Collector ordered the officials to compulsorily provide drinking water, toilets, barricades, and other bandobast arrangements tightly.

The SP assured that the department is taking all measures for protection, without disturbing the public.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Aryavysya corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, MLS TJR Sudhakar Babu, DRO Puli Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi and others were present on the occasion.