CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Ali's daughter reception tomorrow

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Valima dinner (reception) hosted by cine actor and Advisor to the government (Electronic Media) Md Ali in Guntur on Tuesday (November 29). Ali's daughter Fatima's marriage was held on Sunday. On Tuesday, Ali is hosting the dinner at Sri Convention Hall at Ring Road in Guntur city and invited the CM, Ministers and others.

Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP Arif Hafeez, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu visited the Convention Hall on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements. Helipad will be set up on the premises of Convention Hall. Arif Hafeez reviewed on barricading, security arrangements at the Convention Centre.

Guntur RDO Prabhakar Reddy, Guntur west Tahsildar Sambasiva Rao was also present.