CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Gopuja at Narasaraopeta

Tirumala: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the TTD religious event 'Kamadhenu Gopuja' to be held on the auspicious day of Kanuma on January 15 at Narasaraopet in Guntur district.

TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEO P Basanth Kumar on Tuesday made a spot inspection of Sports Authority Stadium Grounds at Narasaraopet where the sacred Kamadhenu Puja (Gopuja) will be conducted by TTD as part its agenda for Promotion of Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

TTD additional EO and JEO directed officials to coordinate with local MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Guntur district administration and complete all arrangements on a war footing. Speaking to the media, TTD JEO Basanth Kumar said for decades TTD had been conducting Gopuja on Kanuma festival day. This year, besides the 50 TTD temples, Gopuja will be conducted at all 996 temples under the state endowments department on January 15.

Local MLA Dr Srinivasa Reddy said it is a good fortune for the people of Narasaraopeta that the event was being conducted by TTD in the town where Chief Minister will also take part. He expressed his confidence that this sacred event would bring good fortunes to the state.

Guntur district collector Samuel Anand, Rural SP Vishal Gunny, Kotappakonda Temple EO Annapureddy Ramkoti Reddy, Local ISKCON representatives, TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy and others were also present, according to a release from TTD here on Tuesday.