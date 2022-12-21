CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute tabs to students today

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute tabs to eighth class students at Alapati Venkataramaiah ZPHS at Yadlapalli village of Tsunduru mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after reviewing arrangements for the CM's visit along with SP Vakul Jindal, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the government is distributing tabs to students to improve the quality of education in government schools. She further said to teach lessons on the lines of corporate education institutions, the government is distributing tabs and added that lessons will be explained through BYJU's App, audio and videos.

She recalled that the government has improved infrastructure in the government schools under 'Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu' and added that lessons will be explained through the audio and video lessons.

The Collector noted that explaining lessons through the videos will increase awareness of the lessons. Replying to a question, she said that the government gave land for 33-year lease for the construction of the YSRCP office in Bapatla as per rules.

Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasulu was also present.