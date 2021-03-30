Top
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get Covid shot on April 1

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
He will launch vaccination at ward secretariats

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch statewide Covid vaccination programme at ward secretariats by receiving Covid vaccination himself on April 1. The Chief Minister will leave for Guntur at 10.30 am and reach ward secretariat 140 at Bharatpeta, 11.10 am.

He will register his name for Covid vaccination and get the jab. He will interact with medial and secretariat staff during the waiting period. Later, he will leave for his residence.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will attend a orientation programme for newly-elected mayors and deputy mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities at A Convention centre in Vijayawada at 3 pm.

