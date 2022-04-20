CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Grasim Industries in EG district tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: After the formation of East Godavari district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Balabhadrapuram at Rajamahendravaram to inaugurate Grasim Industries Limited on April 21.

Distirct Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha instructed the officials to be alert and complete all the arrangements in time for the CM's visit.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi inspected security arrangements for the CM's visit at Grasim Industries on Tuesday. They inspected helipad, public meeting venue, green room, digital screen and other places in the industry area.

The Collector interacted and reviewed the arrangements with the officials of Grasim Industries limited. She issued guidelines to the revenue and police officials with regard to the arrangements to be made in view of the CM's visit.

In connection with Jagan's visit, Collector Madhavi Latha instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures and make his tour a success. She further said steps should be taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

SP Aiswarya Rastogi directed the officials to make necessary security arrangements and provide parking facilities for vehicles and see that there will be no traffic problem near the Balabhadrapuram, Rajamahendravaram.

Later, he explained to the Collector on the steps taken by the officials.