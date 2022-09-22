CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 3rd phase of YSR Cheyutha in Kuppam tomorrow

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the third phase of YSR Cheyutha programme in Kuppam on September 23. Under this scheme a total of 26,39,703 women will get Rs 4,949.44 crore benefit in the state. In Chittoor district, Rs 192.34 crore will be disbursed to 1,02,584 women.

Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan said that under this scheme, women in the age group of 45 to 60 belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority sections will each get Rs 18,750. The Chief Minister will press the button and credit the amount into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, district in-charge minister Usha Sricharan, ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will participate in the programme. The collector said that this scheme was aimed at providing livelihood for women beneficiaries as part of Navaratnalu.

In Chittoor constituency, 12,418 women will get Rs 23.28 crore while in GD Nellore 13,021 women will benefit worth Rs 24.41 crore. As many as 15,011 women in Kuppam constituency will get Rs 28.14 crore, 10,477 women to get Rs 19.64 crpre in Nagari, 19,707 women will get Rs 36.95 crore in Palamaner, 17,680 women to get Rs 33.15 crore in Punganur and 14,270 women will benefit worth of Rs 26.75 crore in Puthalapattu constituency. So far, 83,156 beneficiaries got Rs 155.91 crore in the first phase of the scheme in the seven constituencies of Chittoor district. In the second phase 89,640 women got Rs 167.73 crore benefit.