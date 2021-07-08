CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Rythu Dinotsavam in Rayadurgam town today

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving in Rayadurgam town on Thursday by a helicopter at the specially constructed airstrip to participate in 'Rythu Dinotsavam' the birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu visited Rayadurgam and reviewed the arrangements for the CM's visit. The chief minister will participate in a public meeting at Molakalmuru road in the afternoon. Face masks and sanitisers will be made available for all the participants in the public meeting. He will also participate in Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations at the market yard where it will be celebrated as a farmers' festival and all the farmers schemes will be showcased.

Stalls by several departments will be organised to showcase district development and the schemes of the farmers. All departments have been entrusted with the local arrangements at the meeting places.

Tight security arrangements will be in place at the meeting venues. Large number of farmers are expected to participate in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations as this is the first programme of this kind organised in the district after coming to power. Elaborate arrangements are being made by the district administration in view of the tight Covid protocols in place. Maintaining social distance is viewed as a challenge in view of the large gathering expected at both the major events.

SP Sathya Yesu Babu and District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and district Minister M Sankara Narayana and all local MLAs and MPs Gorantla Madhav and Talari Rangaiah were actively coordinating the arrangements for over a week.