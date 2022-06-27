CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Amma Vodi funds today

Srikakulam: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour the district on Monday. The CM will reach Srikakulam by 10.30 am through helicopter from Visakhapatnam. He will attend the public meeting at KR Stadium. Later, Amma Vodi third phase funds will be released by the CM through virtual mode.

The scheme is applicable to the mothers of the children who are studying Class-I to Intermediate across the state and the families should have white ration card and either of the parent should not be a government employee and students should have 75 per cent attendance in schools and colleges.

Minister for education Botcha Satyannarayana, Vizianagaram MP, Bellana Chandra Sekhar, MLC, Duvvada Srinivas, District collector, Srikesh B Lathakar supervised the arrangements for the CM tour and inspected public meeting spot and seating arrangements for leaders, students and public at the venue.