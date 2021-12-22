CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kurnool today

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kurnool on Wednesday. He will attend the marriage function of son of Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy at Montessori English Medium School at Panchalingala village.

He will fly from Gannavaram airport at 10.30 am and reach Orvakal airport at 11.15 am. From Orvakal airport, he will again fly to Panchalingala village. After reaching the marriage function venue at 11.55 am, he will spend 15 minutes with the newly-married couple. After blessing the couple the Chief Minister will again fly back to Orvakal airport from there he will board a special flight to Gannavaram airport at 12.30 noon.



In view of the Chief Minister's visit to Kurnool, the district administration has made necessary arrangements. Even the police department has also made tight police bandobust.