CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants ATMs set up at Village Secretariats, RBKs

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the bankers to extend banking services to Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Centres by setting up ATMs as economic activities gained momentum in rural areas.

Addressing the state-level bankers meeting here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said his government had proposed to begin registration process thru Village Secretariats and as a result with the increase of economic activities there is need to improve banking services in Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Centres. Responding to the Chief Minister's appeal, the bankers responded positively to launch their services at Village Secretariats and RBKs first as a pilot project.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the state had registered 8.4 per cent GDP in the second quarter against 13.7 per cent during the first six months. He said the speculation on Covid third wave also had its impact on the economic growth. He praised the efforts of the bankers in aiding the government during Covid crisis. An additional burden of Rs 30,000 crore fell on the government during the period, he said, adding that the rural economy stabilised due to the cooperation extended by the banking sector.

The Chief Minister appealed to the bankers to focus more on crop loans and Kisan credit cards. He said the bankers should extend loan facility to tenant farmers too. The CM appealed to the banking sector to extend their services to 4,240 Rythu Bharosa Centres in the state. He said the bankers should come forward to make success the housing programme for the poor.

Keeping in view the importance of the MSME sector, the bankers should also consider onetime restructuring of MSME loans for the sustainability of MSMEs. He also asked them to extend cooperation for the development of both Education and Health sectors in the state.

SLBC president Rajkiran Roy said as per the request of the Chief Minister the bankers are trying to extend the banking services to Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Centres.