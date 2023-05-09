CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit: Civic chief reviews arrangement

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma has directed the officials to remove encroachments and banners on the roads and footpaths ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam scheduled on May 11.



Inspecting areas and roads to be visited by the Chief Minister here on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed the authorities to maintain sanitation and remove bushes at the medians.

The Commissioner examined PM Palem ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Arilova Apollo Hospital and Sea Harrier Museum on the beach road, parts of National Highway and surrounding areas of the airport.

After the inspection, the chief city planner was directed to make arrangements to remove unauthorised banners and flexes displayed. Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao has been directed to inspect sanitation works at regular intervals.

The Commissioner directed chief engineer Ravikrishna Raju to inspect streetlights and complete ongoing road works at the earliest. Chief city planner B Suresh Kumar, supervising engineers, executive engineers and others were present.