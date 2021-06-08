CM YS Jagan moots 3 paediatric care centres to tackle third wave

Amaravati: Keeping in view of the threat of third wave striking the country which according to experts may affect children more, the State Government has decided to set up paediatric care centres at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Krishna- Guntur regions.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of each hospital at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

Earlier, the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the information they have regarding the possible third wave and discussed the measures to be taken to protect children. They said that the State Government needs to be in a state of full preparedness in case of third wave sets in.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness among the parents on the measures they need to take to protect children from getting affected by the third wave. He also asked the officials to provide training to ASHA and health workers on identifying symptoms among children.

He said paediatric wards should be set up in all teaching hospitals following national standards. He further asked officials to inspect PHCs and area hospitals and make arrangements to provide treatment to children. Attention should also be paid to procure required medicines in advance and recruit doctors considering the impending threat of the third wave, he added