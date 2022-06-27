CM YS Jagan pats Vikram on victory

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy and other leaders for the recent victory in Atmakur bypoll. Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Karmuri Nageswara Rao were among those who met the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Monday.

It may be recalled here that YSRCP won the Atmakur Assembly constituency bypoll in Nellore district with a thumping majority after the counting of votes on Sunday. It was clear that the result would be a one-sided win as at the end of round 12 of counting, YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 50,654 votes against his BJP rival Bharath Kumar Yadav, as per the Election Commission.

Vikram polled 61,829 votes while the BJP candidate Bharat got only 11,175 votes and nearly 2,600 voters preferred None of the Above (NOTA) by the 12th round.

The byelection was conducted on June 23 and the counting of votes held on Sunday at Atmakur Engineering College in Nellorepalem. About 67 per cent of the 2.11 lakh voters exercised their franchise on the election day.

At the end of counting Vikram Reddy polled 1,02,240 votes, while the BJP candidate Bharath Kumar polled only 19,352 votes and lost his deposit. YSRCP won with a majority of over 82,888 votes.