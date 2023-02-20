CM YS Jagan pitches for all-round support to entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to formulate the new industrial policy in such a way that it should hand hold the entrepreneurs from conceptualisation to commissioning to marketing their products.

At the initial review on the formulation of new industrial policy on Monday, the Chief Minister directed them to give importance to marketing of the products and the necessary tie-up at international level.

Micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) have to face tough competition in the globally and they can march ahead if they have only tie-ups with international companies and agencies, he said adding that the official machinery should assist the entrepreneurs from the formulation of the concept to commissioning of the industry to the marketing of their products.

Asserting that the new industrial policy as a whole should meet these demands of the entrepreneurs, he said that the MSME policy in particular should advise, assist and be supportive to the start-ups in every respect.

He also instructed the officials to build a special facility in an area of 3 lakh square feet in a prime location in Visakhapatnam to cater the needs of start-ups and suggested that it should also house office of the industries department.

While giving top priority to encourage start-ups, it is also necessary to pay attention to provide basic infrastructure to meet the demands of port-based industries, the Chief Minister told the officials. The new industrial policy should be formulated keeping in mind all the above points, he said. Special chief secretary (industries and commerce) R Karikal Valaven, finance secretaries K V V Satyanarayana, Guljar and other officials were present.