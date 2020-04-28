CM YS Jagan releases Rs. 3 crore to bring back Telugu fishermen stranded in Gujarat

The YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken special steps to bring Telugu fishermen stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown enforce amid coronavirus. CM YS Jagan pledged to bring back about 5000 fishermen trapped there and released Rs.3 crores from Chief Minister relief fund.

CM Jagan have ordered to the officials to bring back the stranded fishermen to the state through a special transport facility. Earlier, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has called to Gujarat twice to help out the starred Telugu fishermen. Later, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has also sought the help from the union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in bringing back the Telugu fishermen to the state. However, the finance minister has reportedly said that it would take time to get permission from the authorities to bring back the stranded through sea route. It remains to be seen how the fishermen will be shifted to the state.

Meanwhile, As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Kurnool stand top with 332 cases so far followed by Guntur 254 respectively.

On the other hand, the government has not leaving any stine unturned in taking steps to implement the welfare schemes. Earlier in the last week it was Zero Interest loan scheme, which was implemented and now the chief minister will be launching the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme today which aims to provide the fee reimbursement to the students pursuing higher studies.