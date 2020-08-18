CM YS Jagan reviews on Godavari flood situation, directs officials to estimate crop loss within ten days

After a severe rainfall in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with collectors of East and West Godavari districts on the flood situation in Godavari river and asked the collectors about the flood conditions and found out the details. "As all the officers are busy with relief and rehabilitation works, I am going for an aerial survey so that you do not have to leave the job of assisting rehabilitation programs; that is why I am reviewing it through video conference, " said CM Jagan asserted to officials.

The CM directed to provide assistance to the families of the flood victims at the rate of Rs 2,000 each. He urged the flood victims to be treated with humanity and generosity. They said it was a problem in their house and we wanted to stand by them. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would not hesitate in terms of cost.

"CM YS Jagan said that the MLAs and public representatives should be involved in flood relief efforts and take immediate action should on the field level information they provide. He also advised installing an officer in charge of taking the information they give and fixing issues at the field level. "The flood is expected to ease to 17 lakh cusecs tonight, 12 lakh cusecs tomorrow morning and 8 lakh cusecs to tomorrow then estimate the crop damage within 10 days of the flood receding," CM said. CM YS Jagan directed that the power and communication systems should be restored as soon as possible