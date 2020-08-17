CM YS Jagan reviews on Godavari flood situation, directs officials to help flood effected people

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the collectors to be generous in supporting the flood victims and not to hesitate to spend money and take all the necessary precautions in view of covid. Disaster management teams should be deployed where necessary. CM Jagan reviewed with the authorities the situation arising out of the Godavari floods. They were given clear directions on the action to be taken and asked them to be ready to face any situation. East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar spoke to West Godavari District Collector Muthyalaraju in a video conference at the CM's camp office.

The chief minister obtained the information from the authorities on the Godavari flood and the circumstances arising out of it. The East Godavari District Collector said that about 5 bridges were submerged, 13 zones were affected by floods and 161 villages were inundated. He also said that another 12 villages in lower Amalapuram were inundated. He explained that all sorts of measures have been taken with the expectation of flooding up to 20 lakh cusecs. So far 63 relief camps have been set up. The Chief Minister explained that masks and sanitizers should be made available in the relief camps and medical camps were being set up.

The CM clarified that there should be no shortage of facilities in the relief camps and ordered to serve a good meal and directed the people to take care not to cause any trouble. Meanwhile, West Godavari District Collector Muthyalaraju said that at present 30 villages in 7 zones in West Godavari district are affected by the floods. We are supplying milk and drinking water. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in three places. Elderly and pregnant women were evacuated from the flooded villages and generators have been set up at primary health centers.

At Polavaram, the Godavari embankment was reinforced with sandbags at four weak points and care was taken not to let shells fall on the embankment. The CM directed to see to it that there were no difficulties in the distribution of essential commodities. Collectors said they were distributing essentials as long as the flood lasted. CMO officials participated in the event and Polavaram MLA Balaraju attended the video conference.