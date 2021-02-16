CM YS Jagan stresses on affordable plots to middle class

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested changes in the proposals made for providing infrastructure facilities in smart townships.

In a review on solid waste management and urban housing at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister said the goal was to provide high living standards to middle class people and directed the officials to provide undisputed and clear-titled plots with all the required permissions at affordable prices on non-profit basis to them.

The officials discussed with the Chief Minister several town plans already being implemented in various states and also how to create land bank for the scheme and develop infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said providing plots at affordable prices to middle class people is a continuous process and plans should be made to provide plots to eligible beneficiaries as and when they apply.

The officials laid proposals for building ring roads around the towns. The designs of roads should be such that both the government and people who give land for the construction should be benefitted and smart towns' layouts should come up around the ring roads. It was decided initially to develop 18 layouts in 12 towns. The proposals are made for designing smart towns of at least 25 acre to 200 acre, depending on the population of cities and towns. The plan is to prepare the layout within 18 months after works start.

The government will start Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme with a100-day action plan to keep the state clean. Plans are afoot for NGOs and public participation in the programme which will have 3,825 garbage collection vehicles, more auto tippers, and over 6,000 bins and waste management systems in municipalities. The Chief Minister said to start bio-mining and there should be change in cleanliness in the state with these programmes.

Municipal and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Solid and Liquid Waste Management Task Force chairman Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, municipal and urban development principal secretary Y Srilakshmi, municipal administration commissioner M M Nayak, CCLA special commissioner Narayana Bharat Gupta, finance secretary Gulzar, TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar and other senior officials were present.