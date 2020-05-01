CM YS Jagan thanks Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for evacuating Telugu fishermen to AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his help in evacuating Telugu fishermen who stranded in Gujarat. CM YS Jagan tweeted, thanking Vijay Rupani and his team of officials for their cooperation in evacuating Telugu fishermen stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown. As well as praising the actions they took.

He said he expects the same cooperation between the two states in the future. CM YS Jagan reportedly tried to bring Gujarat tangled Telugu fishermen to the AP. Apart from telephoning Gujarat CM several times, Jagan has reviewed their situation. A special team has been set up to monitor the well being of the people.

"I thank @CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp & his team for helping us bring back the stranded fishermen home. I highly appreciate & look forward to such cooperation, " YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.





The fishermen, who boarded Andhra Pradesh in 12 buses from Gujarat, reached Vijayawada on Friday morning. On the occasion, they were warmly greeted at the check post by the whip attendee Udayabhanu and SP Ravindra Babu. The government whip Udayabhanu was then handed over the lunch packets to the fishermen.

As many as sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,463. the government said in a statement on Friday. While death toll moved to 33 and recovered cases we're reported as 403. The number of active cases stood at 1,027.

Kurnool district stood top with 25 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 411.The officials attributed the spurt in cases over the last few days to increase in number of tests conducted in the state.