CM YS Jagan three days tour in Hyderabad, will be meeting KCR on January 13

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Hyderabad for three days. He will be reaching his Louts pond residency on Saturday afternoon.

During the tour, CM YS Jagan will be meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on January 13th. In the meeting, both leaders will discuss the bifurcation act and other long pending issues related to the Telugu states.

This meeting has gained a lot of interest after CM YS Jagan proposed three capitals in AP. The meeting will also discuss the issues related to the separation of electricity employees and diversion of Godavari water to Srisailam project.

Earlier, both CM's had initial talks on the interlinking of the Godavari river and Krishna river project and this meeting may get clarity on it. The two Chief Ministers have already met a couple of times and discussed solving the pending issues between the states.