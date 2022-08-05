CM YS Jagan to launch 4th phase of JVD on Aug 11

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on August 11 in Bapatla.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Deputy Speaker in State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati, MLC and coordinator for CM tour programmes Talasila Raghuram, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal on Friday visited Police Parade Grounds, Bapatla College of Engineering and Technology, Bapatla Agriculture College and Bapatla Arts and Science College to set up dais for the CM meeting, VVIPs gallery, vehicles parking places and traffic problems and security arrangements to be made for the CM's visit.

Merugu Nagarjuna and Kona Raghupati urged the officials and the public to make the CM's visit a grand success.