CM YS Jagan to launch 4th phase of Vahana Mitra today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy will launch fourth phase of Vahana Mitra scheme in Visakhapatnam on Friday. He will reach Visakhapatnam at 10.30 am and interact with beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra scheme at AU Engineering college grounds. Later, he will address a public meeting.

The Chief Minister will release an amount of Rs 261.52 crore to benefit 2,61,516 beneficiaries under fourth phase of the scheme under which each driver will get Rs 10,000. With this, the total financial assistance provided under Vahana Mitra in the past four years comes to Rs 1,026 crore.

In 2019-20, the state government distributed Rs 236.34 crore under Vahana Mitra to benefit 2,36,343 drivers, in 2020-21 Rs 273.47 crore was distributed benefiting 2,73,476 drivers, in 2021-22 254.64 crore was distributed to 2,54,646 drivers and now Rs 261.52 crore is being distributed to 2,61,520 drivers of autorickshaws, taxis and maxicabs.