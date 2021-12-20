CM YS Jagan to launch Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme in Tanuku today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Tanuku in West Godavari district to launch Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakkku scheme on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will leave from his camp office at 10.30 am and reach Tanuku at 11 am. He will launch the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakkku scheme and address a public meeting from 11.20 am to 12.50 pm and return to his camp office at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made at Tanuku in a big way for distribution of pattas to 1,03,620 beneficiaries on the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

District Collector Kartikeya Misra supervised the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit at the meeting venue.

MLC K Nageswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma and other officials accompanied the Collector.