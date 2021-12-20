  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan to launch Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme in Tanuku today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Over 1.03 lakh beneficiaries to receive pattas in WG district

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Tanuku in West Godavari district to launch Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakkku scheme on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will leave from his camp office at 10.30 am and reach Tanuku at 11 am. He will launch the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakkku scheme and address a public meeting from 11.20 am to 12.50 pm and return to his camp office at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made at Tanuku in a big way for distribution of pattas to 1,03,620 beneficiaries on the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

District Collector Kartikeya Misra supervised the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit at the meeting venue.

MLC K Nageswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma and other officials accompanied the Collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X