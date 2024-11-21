CMR launches its 37th showroom in Machilipatnam

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile trading company CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 37th showroom near the bus stand in Machilipatnam on Wednesday by Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra’s wife Neelima.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana and Managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji mentioned that the organisation has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 40 years. The CMR has become a pioneer in the Telugu states and it is the one stop shop, they added.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Machilipatnam Mayor Chitikena Venkateswaramma, alliance party leaders Shahanz Begum, B Ramakrishna, S Balaji and K Jagannadha Rao attended as chief guests.

Similarly, famous film actors Payal Rajput and Nayan Sarika were the special attraction in the inaugural function.