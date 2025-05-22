Live
- Uber faces heat over 'advance tip' feature, govt steps in
- AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over NITI Aayog U-Turn, Alleges Personal Motives
- US Undergraduate Admissions in 2025-26: Challenges & Opportunities
- Kerala COVID-19 Update May 2025: Rising Cases, Mask Guidelines & Health Minister's Statement
- Karnataka Plans Legal Challenge After Centre Rejects Ramanagara District Renaming Proposal
- Capturing Cake Smash Moments: Photography Tips and Best Cakes for Your Baby's First Birthday
- NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief
- Adani Portfolio logs all-time high EBITDA at Rs 89,806 crore in FY25, ROA at record 16.5 pc
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Banarasi Saree and 500-Carat Ruby Necklace at Cannes 2025
- If Pak continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny: PM Modi
CMRF cheques distributed
Highlights
Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Anantapur on Wednesday. The MP said this financial...
Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Anantapur on Wednesday. The MP said this financial assistance was sanctioned to the beneficiaries to provide relief in meeting the needs of their families.
The beneficiaries are - Kampa Raju Srinivasulu of Selkam Cheruvu village, Singanamala mandal, got Rs 6 lakh; Kuruva Nagamma of Penakacharla village, Garladinne mandal, got Rs 77,063 and Boya Vannurappa (deceased) of Udiripikonda village, Uravakonda mandal, got Rs 1,25,550.
Next Story