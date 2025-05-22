  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CMRF cheques distributed

CMRF cheques distributed
x
Highlights

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Anantapur on Wednesday. The MP said this financial...

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Anantapur on Wednesday. The MP said this financial assistance was sanctioned to the beneficiaries to provide relief in meeting the needs of their families.

The beneficiaries are - Kampa Raju Srinivasulu of Selkam Cheruvu village, Singanamala mandal, got Rs 6 lakh; Kuruva Nagamma of Penakacharla village, Garladinne mandal, got Rs 77,063 and Boya Vannurappa (deceased) of Udiripikonda village, Uravakonda mandal, got Rs 1,25,550.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick