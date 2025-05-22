CMRF cheques distributed

Anantapur: MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana has distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries in Anantapur on Wednesday. The MP said this financial assistance was sanctioned to the beneficiaries to provide relief in meeting the needs of their families.

The beneficiaries are - Kampa Raju Srinivasulu of Selkam Cheruvu village, Singanamala mandal, got Rs 6 lakh; Kuruva Nagamma of Penakacharla village, Garladinne mandal, got Rs 77,063 and Boya Vannurappa (deceased) of Udiripikonda village, Uravakonda mandal, got Rs 1,25,550.