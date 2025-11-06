Live
CMRF cheques distributed to beneficiaries
Singanamala: MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 31,49,207 to the beneficiaries facing severe financial distress due to medical and other emergency needs, at her camp office on Wednesday.
The MLA extended her gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that his commitment to public welfare is evident through continued financial assistance to the needy. She added the government remains focused on ensuring that deserving individuals in every constituency receive swift and transparent support without procedural delays.
Shravani Sri further assured that her office would continue to coordinate with government departments to process eligible applications and ensure that no deserving individual is left without help.