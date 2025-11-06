  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CMRF cheques distributed to beneficiaries

CMRF cheques distributed to beneficiaries
x

MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri with CMRF beneficiaries in Singanamala

Highlights

Singanamala: MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 31,49,207 to the beneficiaries facing severe...

Singanamala: MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 31,49,207 to the beneficiaries facing severe financial distress due to medical and other emergency needs, at her camp office on Wednesday.

The MLA extended her gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that his commitment to public welfare is evident through continued financial assistance to the needy. She added the government remains focused on ensuring that deserving individuals in every constituency receive swift and transparent support without procedural delays.

Shravani Sri further assured that her office would continue to coordinate with government departments to process eligible applications and ensure that no deserving individual is left without help.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick