CMRF serves as lifeline to families in distress

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar stated that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), a flagship initiative of the state government is serving as a financial lifeline to families in distress. On Monday, the MP distributed CMRF cheques worth ₹20.51 lakh to 33 individuals from the Eluru Parliamentary Constituency at the Camp Office in Shantinagar, along with TRICAR Chairman Boragam Srinivasulu.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP shared that during his one year as an MP his office has facilitated the sanction of ₹3.50 crore under the CMRF to help the needy. He highlighted that a dedicated department has been set up in his office to assist the public in accessing the CMRF services.

The MP emphasised that this fund provides critical financial support for emergency medical treatments. He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is functioning effectively with a strong focus on development and welfare. The MP assured that the government is giving top priority to fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.