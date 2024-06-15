CM’s 5 signatures to benefit millions in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: The first five signatures by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will have positive impact on lakhs of people in the district. CM’s first signing of Mega DSC filled the youth with enthusiasm.

For the last five years, the candidates have been staying in hostels and undergoing training, hoping for the DSC announcement.

About 60,000 candidates have been undergoing training for the teacher recruitment exam in the combined East Godavari district for several years. With the chances of the arrival of mega DSC notification soon, there is a buzz at the DSC training institutes.

The second signature was to demolish the Land Titling Act. This Act made the farmers worry with fear and anxiety.

Joint East Godavari district has about 4 lakh hectares of cultivated land. All these farmers were worried by the AP Land Titling Act- 2023. It was issued by the previous YSRCP government on October 31, 2023. The survey has also started in 1,685 villages.

The third signature of the Chief Minister was on the renovation of the Anna canteens. In these canteens, the poor can obtain food at a low price.

In 2018, the TDP government opened the canteens. These canteens provide breakfast and lunch for Rs 5. There are 5 in Kakinada, 3 in Rajahmundry and 10 in different towns and mandal headquarters were running at that time. These canteens were closed on August 1, 2019, after YSRCP came to power.

There are 17 lakh youth in the combined district. Out of them 32,129 registered their names in the district employment office.

Lack of skills is the main reason for not getting job opportunities. The government decided to impart skill training to them.

About 7.68 lakh pensioners of all classes in the combined district will get additional benefits through another signature on the pension hike.