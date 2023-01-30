CM's aircraft emergency landing at Vijayawada airport immediately after take off

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's aircraft forced to make emergency landing at Vijayawada air port within fifteen minutes after take off.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend Global investors meet preparatory meeting at Delhi. As per schedule the Chief Minister's aircraft took off from airport at 5.03 pm. Hower the pilot noticed technical snag in aircraft engine and made emergency landing at Vijayawada airport at 5.27 pm.

The technical staff are investigating reasons for technical problem in the engine. MP Mithun Reddy and Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy are said to be accompanying the Chief Minister.

CMO officials are making alternative arrangements for CM's Delhi tour.