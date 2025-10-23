CNG, LPG can curb air pollution: PCB chief

Vijayawada: Replacing fossil fuels like diesel, petrol, and coal with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) can play a crucial role in reducing air pollution and ensuring clean air for future generations, said Dr P Krishnaiah, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Addressing a meeting with representatives of natural CNG and LPG supply companies at the APPCB head office here on Wednesday, Dr. Krishnaiah stressed the urgent need to adopt cleaner fuels across sectors.

“Toxic gases from industries and vehicles are worsening air pollution every day, endangering public health. We have seen the severe air quality crisis in Delhi — a situation we must avoid in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He urged industries and the transport sector to increase the use of CNG and LPG, noting that CNG—primarily composed of methane—is a cleaner and cheaper fuel, costing 30–40 per cent less than diesel. “While CNG is already used in buses, cars, and auto-rickshaws, we must expand its reach by setting up more filling stations,” he added. He also emphasised its use in industrial boilers, generators, and power plants to cut emissions.

Similarly, Dr. Krishnaiah highlighted that LPG, a blend of propane and butane, can be efficiently used not only in households but also in hotels, bakeries, textile units, food processing industries, and small factories. Transitioning to these fuels, he said, will accelerate AP’s journey toward a ‘Green Andhra Pradesh.’

Adopting CNG and LPG, he noted, would reduce harmful emissions, enhance machine efficiency, cut transportation fuel costs, and lower noise and carbon pollution from vehicles. Air quality in cities would improve as hydrocarbon emissions drop by 40–60%, while PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels would see a notable decline. “Cleaner air will also help reduce respiratory illnesses such as asthma and bronchitis,” he added.

Dr. Krishnaiah said the APPCB is preparing a comprehensive report to be submitted to the government, recommending policy measures to promote clean fuel usage across Andhra Pradesh. APPCB member secretary Saravanan, Chief Environmental Engineer M. Rajasekhar, and other board officials participated in the meeting.