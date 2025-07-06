Coalition govt fulfilled all promises, says Savitha

Somandepalli(Sri Sathyasai district): The coalition government has delivered welfare schemes to every household within just one year of its governance, said minister for BC welfare, handlooms, and textiles S Savitha. She participated in the ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ programme held at Mage Cheruvu village in Somandepalli mandal, where she interacted with people, going door-to-door to explain welfare and development initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Those who came with the wind, have gone with the wind,” in a direct jibe at the previous YSRCP government. She accused former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing to fulfill promises, citing the Amma Vodi scheme where only one child in a family received benefits instead of two as initially promised.

The minister praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a leader who keeps every promise made to the people. She said the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme has brought smiles to countless mothers by ensuring quality education, free midday meals with fine rice, Rs 2,500 worth school bags, and uniforms to children. She credited minister for education Nara Lokesh for these successful initiatives.

She also highlighted that pensions were raised to Rs 4,000 and are being disbursed on time every month.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to development, she said the state is now racing forward with projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, and industries are once again showing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh. She called Chandrababu Naidu a symbol of development.

The Minister also announced that from August 15, women in the state will receive free bus travel as part of a new welfare initiative.

Several coalition leaders and party workers also participated in the event.