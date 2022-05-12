Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rains as Cyclone Asani weakens at Machilipatnam

The cyclone Asani' weakened from a severe cyclone to a depression near the Machilipatnam coast. The cyclone, which has been a stable in the last six hours weakened right there. The state disaster management agency said it is likely to hover around the same area for a few hours, further weakening and turning into low pressure.



In this context, light to moderate showers is likely across the coastal and Rayalaseema areas along with 45- 55 km per hour along the coast and heavy rains in other parts of the state. The disaster management agency said the winds were blowing at high speeds. People are advised to remain vigilant today even as the storm weakens.

'Asani', a severe storm that had been raging for two days, weakened to a storm on Wednesday morning. It turned into a severe blizzard at night and crossed the coast between 20 km to Machilipatnam and 40 km to Narasapur.

Meanwhile, strong gusts of wind are blowing under the influence of the Asani storm leaving thousands of acres of agricultural and horticultural crops being damaged. Mango, banana, and grain farmers were severely affected. The cyclone destroyed papaya, mango, and banana crops in Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, and Krishna districts. On the south coast, winds caused more damage and power outages in many places.