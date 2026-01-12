‘Coffee with Corporate’ brings industry leaders into conservation dialogue

sri city: As one of the key venues of the Flamingo Festival, Sri City hosted a series of programmes highlighting biodiversity, sustainability and eco-tourism. On the second day of the festival, Sri City and Krea University, in association with the State Forest Department, organised an interactive session titled ‘Coffee with Corporate’, bringing together CXOs and senior executives from industries operating in Sri City.

Addressing the gathering, Conservator of Forests C Selvam explained the objective of the dialogue and praised the Sri City management for its consistent efforts to keep the region green through innovative and proactive conservation practices. He stressed that sustained support from industries is essential to achieve a healthy balance between rapid business growth and long-term environmental responsibility.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, in his address, reaffirmed Sri City’s commitment to harmonising industrial development with ecological care by encouraging only non-polluting industries and adopting strong sustainability measures.

He noted that the Flamingo Festival stands as a reminder of the shared responsibility to protect natural assets such as Pulicat Lake and said these efforts align with Sri City’s broader vision of a sustainable future.

Drawing from his experience in the conservation of Chilika Lake, Dr Ajit Kumar Pattnaik called for active corporate participation in protecting Pulicat Lake and the habitats of migratory birds. Deputy Director of the Bombay Natural History Society Dr. Sathiya Selvam also spoke on the importance of CSR-supported initiatives aimed at conserving bird habitats.

The programme featured the screening of short films on nature conservation, followed by discussions that highlighted the need for close cooperation between industries and local communities to safeguard migratory bird habitats, especially those of flamingos.