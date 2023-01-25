Coffee with party cadre

Anakapalli: Former Anakapalli MLA and constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana participated in the 'Coffee with Cadre' programme held at Gobburu village of Kasimkota mandal here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that illegal cases filed against TDP activists would not be tolerated any longer.

Encouraging the party activists, he said opportunities for youth have increased in the party.

The former MLA said the party would recognise every worker who works hard for the party.

As a part of the programme, TDP leaders and activists discussed various agendas in strengthening the party over a cup of coffee.