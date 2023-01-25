  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Coffee with party cadre

Former Anakapalli MLA and constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana participated in the Coffee with Cadre programme
x

Former Anakapalli MLA and constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana participated in the 'Coffee with Cadre' programme

Highlights

Former Anakapalli MLA and constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana participated in the 'Coffee with Cadre'

Anakapalli: Former Anakapalli MLA and constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana participated in the 'Coffee with Cadre' programme held at Gobburu village of Kasimkota mandal here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that illegal cases filed against TDP activists would not be tolerated any longer.

Encouraging the party activists, he said opportunities for youth have increased in the party.

The former MLA said the party would recognise every worker who works hard for the party.

As a part of the programme, TDP leaders and activists discussed various agendas in strengthening the party over a cup of coffee.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X