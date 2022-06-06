Coir industry faces raw material crunch

Srikakulam : Coir industrial units are facing severe raw material crunch in the district, outer husk of the coconut is the raw material for it. Coconut is being cultivated in the district in Uddanam area covered under seven mandals, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu in the district. Coir is available in two varieties white and brown. Coir industrial units are manufacturing coir by processing outer coat of coconuts. Coir is mainly used for making doormats, floor mats, ropes, brushes, mattresses etc.,

Owners of the units are purchasing outer coat of coconut by paying Rs 4,000 per tractor load and paying Rs 8,000 per lorry load. An amount of Rs 7 is required to make of one kilogram coir. Coir is being exported to China and other Asian countries from here and due to raw material scarcity running of the coir units became difficult to the owners.

Coir units come under medium industries category and these units need support from the government to overcome difficulties like non-availability of godowns for its storage, loaning facility for it extension and subsidies for its encouragement.

"We are making several representations to leaders and officials over the difficulties," said coir units owners, PV Krishna Rao, N Srinivasa Rao and others. "We are encouraging farmers to enhance yields and coir units by recommending subsidies under various government schemes," explained assistant director for horticulture R Prasad.