Live
- Sustainable agriculture a key element in climate crisis mitigation
- APPSC releases notification for lecturer posts in Govt. Polytechnic Colleges
- College chairman assaults student in college
- BRS releases White Parer to counter Congress govt’s claims
- ‘Sari murders’ remain unsolved in UP’s Bareilly district
- Markets to remain range bound
- Mandhana scores 38 not out as India Women script historic first Test win over Australia
- Tesla recalls more than 120K vehicles over door safety issue
- Covid has increased risk of measles, brain disorder
- State BJP team all set for the general elections
Just In
Cold intensity increases at Paderu agency area, records temperature of 13 degrees
Highlights
The coffee board officials reported that the lowest temperature was recorded at 12 degrees at Minumuluru coffee board, while Paderu recorded a temperature of 13 degrees.
The Paderu Agency area in Alluri Sitaramaraju district is currently experiencing high cold intensity. Motorists are facing difficulties due to heavy fog in the region.
Despite the challenging weather conditions, a significant number of tourists are flocking to Paderu. This surge in tourists is likely due to the upcoming three-day holiday.
The locals, captivated by the stunning scenic beauty of the Vanjangi hills, are also enjoying the influx of visitors.
Next Story
