Cold intensity increases at Paderu agency area, records temperature of 13 degrees

The coffee board officials reported that the lowest temperature was recorded at 12 degrees at Minumuluru coffee board, while Paderu recorded a temperature of 13 degrees.

The Paderu Agency area in Alluri Sitaramaraju district is currently experiencing high cold intensity. Motorists are facing difficulties due to heavy fog in the region.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, a significant number of tourists are flocking to Paderu. This surge in tourists is likely due to the upcoming three-day holiday.

The locals, captivated by the stunning scenic beauty of the Vanjangi hills, are also enjoying the influx of visitors.

