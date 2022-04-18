Cold war starts between Anil, Govardhan in Nellore

Nellore: Cold war between Nellore city legislator and former Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy seems to be apparent due to no place for the former in the Cabinet. Even though both are denying any animosity between them, political analysts wonder why the former Minister arranged a thanksgiving, and preparatory meeting only on the day when newly inducted minister is visiting the district. Party sources managed Anil's meeting was pre-planned and the Minister announced the schedule after taking oath.

Finally, it turned out to be a dispute within the party which came to fore unexpectedly after Govardhan Reddy was given berth in the Cabinet. Anil Kumar was away from the welcome procession, meeting at the party office on Sunday and even not congratulated personally which raised eyebrows of own party leaders.

After completing welcome procession in the city, Minister Govardhan Reddy visited party office where he met senior leaders such as Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Ongole MP M Srinivasulu Reddy, legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy, and Manugunta Maheedhar Reddy, party state secretary K Giridhar Reddy and others. There was a meeting in the party office and Giridhar Reddy represented Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy and no one attended on behalf of City MLA Dr Anil Kumar. Interestingly, the former minister indicated sarcastically some time ago while addressing the media that he would return double the 'respect and affection' what Govardhan Reddy had showed earlier. As he said, Anil arranged a meeting in the city on the day when Govardhan Reddy was visiting for the first time as Minister and again former Minister visited Sarvepalli on Monday along with his followers for a private function.

"This is crucial time for Govardhan Reddy to manage the leaders and coordinate with all as a minister. If he responds to behaviour of Anil, it would be disastrous for him leading to degradation of reputation in the party. If Chief Minister keeps quiet on the issue, there is no difference between Congress and YSR Congress," said a senior leader in the ruling party.