Cold waves and rainfall alert issued to AP and Telangana

Severe cold and low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal are creating unusual weather conditions across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts indicating a rising likelihood of cold weather and rain in the region.

Temperatures in many areas, particularly in Telangana, have plunged below single digits, with reports of minimum temperatures dropping as low as 7 degrees Celsius. Regions including Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Adilabad have been placed under a yellow alert due to impending cold waves. The IMD forecasts that temperatures could dip further by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal within the next two days.

Specific temperature readings include 7 degrees in Asifabad and portions of Sangareddy and Komurambheem districts, while Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Nizamabad have recorded temperatures of 8 degrees. Bhupalpally registered 9 degrees, while Hanumakonda and Warangal saw slightly milder weather at 12 degrees.

The intensifying cold wave is expected to impact several districts, including Adilabad, Komurambheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Medak, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad in the coming days.

Meanwhile, temperatures are also declining in Andhra Pradesh, where the lowest temperature has been reported at 6 degrees in Minumuluru, Alluri district. Araku recorded a temperature of 7.3 degrees, while Paderu saw 8 degrees amidst thick fog conditions. The decline in temperatures is raising concerns about the health and safety of residents as winter sets in across the region.