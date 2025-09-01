Live
Collaboration to conduct EBUS training for doctors across India
Visakhapatnam: To conduct Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) training for doctors across India, Medicover Hospital announced its collaboration with Olympus Medical System. This initiative aims to enhance the skills of medical professionals in diagnosing and treating lung diseases.
The training programme, designed for pulmonologists, will cover the fundamentals of EBUS, including its applications, benefits, and hands-on training. This will enable participants to gain practical experience and improve patient outcomes.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prem Kumar and Dr. Sudheer Tale, consultant pulmonologists of the hospital said, “By partnering with Olympus Medical System, we intend to bring cutting edge training to India. Our goal is to empower medical professionals with the latest knowledge and skills, benefiting patients nationwide.”
The collaboration underscores the hospital’s commitment to medical education and dedication to innovation in medical technology.