Collective efforts needed to achieve ‘Swachh Nandyal’ goal: Minister Farooq

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq emphasised that collective efforts from citizens, officials, and public representatives is crucial to transform Nandyal into a model district for cleanliness under ‘Swachh Nandyal’ initiative.

He participated in Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra programme held at the dumping yard in Nandyal on Saturday. District Collector G Raja Kumari, Municipal Chairperson Sk Mabunnisa, Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, municipal councillors, public representatives, students, and residents participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged everyone to actively take part in cleanliness drives and environmental protection activities. He called for active public participation in the State government’s Swachh Andhra – Swachh Divas programme. He directed the officials of all departments to ensure areas surrounding their offices remain clean and garbage-free. Highlighting the declining greenery in the town, he urged citizens to plant saplings and take responsibility for nurturing them.

The Minister also instructed municipal authorities to strictly enforce ban on plastic usage and impose fines on violators. He stressed the need for regular clearance of drainage canals to prevent overflow onto roads and called for a united effort to make Nandyal a benchmark district in cleanliness, greenery, and environmental protection.

Collector G Raja Kumari announced that Swachh Nandyal programme is being organised on the third Saturday of every month with a special theme. This month’s theme ‘Green Andhra Pradesh’ focuses on extensive plantation drives. She informed that saplings will be planted at 529 locations across the district as part of the initiative.

The Collector encouraged residents to dig small pits near their houses for composting wet and dry waste separately, which can later be used for kitchen gardens or plants, thereby promoting sustainable practices and increasing greenery at the household level. Explaining further, the Collector said Nandyal municipal limits include a 17-acre dumping yard, of which six acres in the front has been earmarked for planting 500 saplings.