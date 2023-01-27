Collector asks students to take freedom fighters as inspiration

Kurnool/Nandyal: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday. In Kurnool, District Collector P Kotehwara Rao unfurled the tricolor and received the guard of honour from the police personnel. Similarly, in Nandyal, District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon also hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from the police personnel.

Later addressing the occasion, collector P Koteshwara Rao spoke about the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters and appealed to youth to them as an inspiration in their life for the development of nation. Inspired by the principles of the great leaders, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a village and ward secretariat system benefiting the poor, he pointed out. He said around 672 village and ward secretariats have been set up in the district and YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisanand were also set up to help the farmers.

Later he along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal presented commendation certificates to the officials of various departments. The collector has also felicitated the family members of the freedom fighters. The cultural programmes, tableaus and stalls of various departments have enthralled the audience. The march fast of the police personnel has also attracted the audience. In Nandyal, collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon along with Superintendent of Police K Raghuveer Reddy presented commendation certificates to the officials of various departments.