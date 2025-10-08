Live
Collector assures justice to farmers
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has assured that government is committed to the welfare of farmers who had sacrificed their lands for establishment of Indosol Solar Project (ISP) limited in Kandukur.
The Collector along with Kandukuru Sub-Collector Hima Vamsi conducted a meeting with the farmers of Vupparapalem, Ramakrishnapuram, Chevuru, Karedu, Vulavapadum and Ravuru villages on Tuesday.
Responding to the plea of the farmers over the government’ move regarding to paying compensation of their lands, the Collector has replied that he will ensure all the steps for paying reasonable compensation to the land losers by bringing the issue to the notice of higher authorities if necessary.
Measures are being taken to ensure justice under district level negotiation (DLN). “You need not to worry over securing compensation I will bring the issue to the notice of higher authorities if necessary,” the Collector assured farmers.
Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(IPIIC) Zonal Manager Rajasekhar, Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project(APMIP) Zonal Manager Sivakumar several farmers were present.